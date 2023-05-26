MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fight in the Walmart in Whitehaven resulted in customers having to evacuate the store, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD, two people were fighting inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley Blvd.
One person pulled out a gun and then ran out the store, police said.
According to MPD, no one was hurt and customers were allowed to go back inside after about 15 minutes.
Police are still looking the person with the gun.
This is an ongoing investigation.
