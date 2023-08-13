MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 continues to investigate the death of a man who died while in custody of the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man has been identified as 19-year-old Courtney Ross.
Today our team searched for people who knew him in an attempt to learn more about the teen who died too soon.
“I can’t believe that he’s dead. I didn’t even know he was dead,” a woman who stays in a local shelter told FOX13. She opted to remain anonymous but told us she knew Courtney.
Court records show Ross’ address as a shelter in Downtown Memphis. Our team visited local homeless facilities to find out more about the 19-year-old. We confirmed that there was a 19-year-old Courtney Ross listed at the Memphis Union Mission. We were told the last known check-in was March of 2022. People who live in the shelters told us they recall seeing Ross in the area.
“Yes, I remember him,” Larry Yerby, who stays in a Downtown area shelter, told FOX13. “He was speaking about something about trying to get some work or something, some I.D. and stuff. Yea, I remember him down here and Midtown too.”
Ross was arrested Friday morning following a call about someone rummaging through boxes of rat bait, looking into vehicles and going through mailboxes in the Midtown area. MPD reports Ross ran from officers and was eventually taken into custody and placed in a squad car.
Ross was later rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where only a few hours later, he was pronounced dead.
“I don’t think anybody deserves to die like that,” a shelter resident said.
The officers involved in Friday’s incident have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
