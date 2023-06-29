MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From the Canadian wildfires to the scorching heat in Texas and right here in the Mid-South-there is one major cause for it all: changes in the jet stream.

This is raising questions about how the jet stream shapes extreme weather events and whether climate change is disrupting its flow.

The jet stream is a ribbon of air that encircles the Northern Hemisphere at high altitudes, drives pressure changes that determine weather across North America. The jet stream’s wavy pattern creates areas of high and low pressure.

In recent months, the jet stream’s patterns have trapped and stalled a ridge of high pressure over northern Canada, which caused a heat wave and set up perfect conditions for wildfires that would later sent smoke pouring deep into the Southern US, causing major air quality alerts for millions in May.

We are seeing wildfire smoke plaguing much of the Mid-West again this week thanks to another ridge of high pressure centered over Texas, known as a 'Heat Dome' is sending temperatures, shattering hundreds of heat records and is one of the strongest on record.

It was formed when that ridge of high pressure created a column of sinking, warming air and trapped it like a lid. We usually see sunny dry days leaving us to bake in the sun and temperatures to rapidly spike.

More than 100 million Americans faced either blistering heat or unhealthy air quality Wednesday alone.

Why are we seeing so much drastic weather?

Recently, the jet stream has appeared unusual and disjointed, many scientists say. Some believe climate change is disrupting its flow, causing these weather patterns to scorch areas in the heat for longer periods of time and that the change in the patterns could cause these weather extremes to occur more frequently.

Climate change is pushing heat waves into more extreme territory every year and these kinds of wavy, blocky patterns in the jet stream are increasing and consistent with what we expect to see more often according to the Woodwell Climate Research Center. This current heatwave plaguing the South also points to our climate crisis. The burning of fossil fuels like: like coal, oil and natural gas make heatwaves like this five times more likely and have also increased the heat of the Earth's atmosphere and made the oceans register record high temperatures according to a recent analysis by Climate Central. And while Heat Waves and even Heat domes have existed for a long time, more "blocking events" are occurring where the High Pressure is stuck or held in place, altering that jet stream that would normally push weather systems from West to East, making them much worse. We saw this with a string of severe weather earlier this month, landmarked by deadly tornadoes, massive hail and flooding event across much of the country. Prior to this week's heat dome, one of the most severe. and deadly on record was from the summer of 2021 over the Pacific Northwest where one county in Oregon sued major oil and gas companies for billions of dollars in damages for their role in fueling the heatwave.



Since 2021, scientist at KMNI have calculated that the climate crisis made the heat dome and subsequent heatwave one hundred and fifty times more likely as heat domes continue to become more dangerous as the planet continues to heat up.

Another theory that ties in the changes in the jet stream, often due to these blocking events, is the rapid warming in the arctic.

According to the CLEO Institute, Arctic Sea Ice is melting faster than expected and warn the Arctic could be Ice free by 2030.

This impacts you because the strength of the jet stream is driven by the difference in temperatures between the cold arctic air over the North and the milder air to the South. Rapid Warming reduces the temperature difference and could weaken the jet stream making it more likely to develop these large blocks that produce weather extremes.