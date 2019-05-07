A seed sold at health stores and online retailers can deliver deadly doses of morphine. FOX13 exposes the dangers and reveals how a small amount could kill you, Tonight on FOX13 News at 9.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
When we think of poppy seeds, we usually think of muffins or bagels, but some poppy seeds sold online or in stores could have morphine levels higher than a deadly dose of heroin.
Linda Golden's son, Todd, died in his sleep in March. It seemed like an opioid overdose would be to blame, but no heroin or pills were found in the Georgia man's Dahlonega home.
"I'm just expecting to be able to pick up the phone and talking to him and that's not going to happen," Golden said.
Investigators found bags and bags of poppy seeds in his home, along with a water bottle filled with seeds in liquid.
The efforts to remove it from store shelves before it claims any more lives on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee state trooper killed after losing control, hitting 2 tractor-trailers on I-40
- New video shows stampede set off by shooting near Beale Street on final night of BSMF
- Mid-South mother claims teacher choked, threw 7-year-old son against wall during class
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}