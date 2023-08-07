MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s an anxious time for renters who live at Serenity at Highland, several tenants told FOX13.
After quite a bit of media attention last week, they said management is threatening to retaliate against those who talk to the media.
“That’s why no one will talk to you,” a tenant’s family member told FOX13.
On Wednesday, inspectors with the Department of Housing and Urban Development plan to inspect the facility, according to a flier sent to FOX13.
It read, “Please make sure your apartment is clean and decluttered because that is part of your signed lease agreement.”
“It just ain’t right,” a renter of five years said. “They ain’t really fixing nothing.”
FOX13 reviewed the three most recent HUD inspections for the Millennia-owned properties of Serenity at Highland, Hope Heights and Memphis Towers.
Serenity at Highland failed inspections in 2018 and 2019. The facility barely passed inspection in 2022.
Hope Heights passed inspection fairly easily in 2015, 2016 and 2021.
Memphis Towers also passed inspection in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
Residents of Serenity at Highland worry that management will only invest in temporary fixes at Serenity.
“Nothing really gets better,” said a renter of six years.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Should you travel for cheaper gas?
- City Council releases list of most dangerous intersections in Memphis
- Thomas Tuggle in lead over Michael Lee to become next DeSoto County Sheriff, unofficial results say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives