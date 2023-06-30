MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Will your cookout end in a blackout?
“As a normal part of the restoration process, occasionally people who've had their power restored will lose it temporarily,” said MLGW president and CEO Doug McGowen.
He advised residents to prepare for shorter outages, but nothing as severe as earlier in the week.
“Just because your power is back on doesn't mean I have a permanent solution in place,” he said. “I know how frustrating that is, but know that that is part of the process. We are rerouting power and trying to get it back on the primary path and sometimes that means that that circuit that's overloaded will trip off.”
As of 5 p.m. on Friday, 14,741 customers remained without power, according to the MLGW Outage Map.
However, McGowen said many of those customers are just part of a circuit that has been turned off by crews. Earlier that day, he said 9,400 people were actually experiencing an outage.
“So there will be time when we turn those circuits off to make a repair,” he said. “We'll turn it back on. So those but it's frustrating, as I mentioned, but those intermittent outages are part of when you're restoring a system that's as big as ours and having to reroute power to the primaries, that's going to happen.”
117 hours without power
Micheal Wilson told FOX13 that half of the homes on Woodland Edge Cove in Cordova are in the dark.
“I'm in it for the long haul, I guess,” he said.
Approaching day six of the outage, the homeowner is using a generator to power his refrigerator, deep freezer and fans.
“I guess if I had to leave and waste everything, it'd be all for nothing,” he said. “I've been trying to keep it rolling since Sunday, you know?”
When the storm first hit Ellendale, Dennis Brown said it looked like a “tornado” hit.
“We tried to find a hotel when it first happened,” he explained. “The closest we could find was Sardis, Mississippi, Olive Branch or Jackson, Mississippi.”
He is incredibly grateful for his generator and the opportunity to swim in the triple digit heat.
“Oh, if we didn't have this swimming pool behind me to keep cool, we'd be miserable,” he said.
