MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's check, forging it and depositing a larger amount into a personal account.
Denise Steen, 28, was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, identity theft and forgery $10,000-$60,000, police said.
A woman reported on March 7 to police that her bank statement showed that a $50 check she had written to pay a bill and placed inside her mailbox had been altered.
The edited check was instead written for $12,000 and made payable to Steen.
Bank of American records showed that Steen is the sole owner of the account that the altered check was deposited.
Steen's bond was set at $10,000.
