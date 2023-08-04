GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - It’s not often that someone hits a hole-in-one while playing golf. When Germantown teenager Murphy Culpepper managed to hit one while on vacation with his family, excitement quickly spread.
Murphy has Down syndrome and his family says, this accomplishment makes him only the second person with Down syndrome to hit a hole-in-one.
“I certainly wasn’t expecting it that day,” Murphy’s dad, Clay Culpepper, told FOX13.
Clay told FOX13 weather conditions were less then ideal when he, Murphy, and Murphy’s grandfather decided to play a round of golf.
“We got out there early. The weather wasn’t great. There were flies everywhere. He decided after about seven or eight holes that he was going to take a little break.”
Clay said Murphy decided to play one more hole before taking a break. Murphy teed up at the 12th hole which was a par 3. This was the moment Murphy made history. Clay was able to capture the moment his son hit a hole-in-one. Clay said it was the icing on the cake for the family’s vacation.
“For me it was the highlight of the trip. Seeing him be able to do that, to be able to have been with his granddad and me and to have it on tape, it was amazing,” said Clay.
Murphy’s mom, Suzanne, and sister Madden were not at the golf course when Murphy hit his hole-in-one, but quickly got word of the accomplishment.
“My dad called and my mom like gasped. It was just so exciting to find out,” said Madden. “I remember a while back I was like, Murphy just needs a hole in one for his Instagram. He finally got it and it was just like satisfaction.”
“We kept sending the video to people and no one could believe it. It was really exciting,” said Suzanne.
Murphy’s video has garnered nearly 14,000 views on his Instagram page. Madden told FOX13 she started the Instagram account to show that Murphy is more than his diagnosis.
“I think his ability was amazing and it would be a shame for it to go unseen,” said Madden.
Clay and Suzanne are hoping Murphy’s story can inspire others who may have a disability.
“They’re not bound to a life of limitations. They can have lots of experiences, lots of milestones, lots of accomplishments just like anyone,” said Clay. “You just have to find what they love, what they’re good at, and let them do their best to succeed.”
“Just try something, just try new things. You just never know. You know, it might be something you’re really good at,” said Suzanne.
Murphy plans to continue playing golf. He’ll start school soon, so his mother says he’ll in the afternoon. If you want to keep up with Murphy and his golf game, you can follow him on Instagram at murphytheshark.
