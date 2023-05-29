MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Originally called Decoration Day shortly after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day officially began in 1971.
Today, ceremonies to commemorate the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military happen in local communities across the region.
Here is a short list of local Veteran Day ceremonies:
In Memphis: At the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, the ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
In Bartlett: at Bartlett Veterans Memorial Park, adjacent to W.J. Freeman Park at the corner of Bartlett Boulevard and Bartlett Road, the ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
In Arlington: at the Living Word Lutheran church, 6809 Chester St., the ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
In Fayette County: at the Fayette County Justice Complex, 705 Justice Drive. Somerville, the ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
In Olive Branch: at Blocker Cemetery, 9441 Pigeon Roost Road, the ceremony starts at 9 a.m.
