MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A FOX13 photographer is resting at home after being part of a surreal crash involving a stolen ambulance Wednesday night.
As we told you, a man has been charged with stealing the ambulance, hitting a pedestrian and causing that crash.
Wynea Nolan said she was driving to Chick-fil-A and stopped at the traffic light on Poplar Avenue and Perkins Extended.
That is when she saw an ambulance speeding past the red light with no sirens then crashing into several cars.
“How was he even able to make it across town with nobody chasing him,” said Wynea Nolan, a witness.
Police said it all started around 7:40 pm.
A Crittenden County EMS ambulance was stolen from outside Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in the medical district.
For 7.5 miles, the stolen ambulance made its way to Poplar and South Goodlett Street before hitting a man crossing the street.
Memphis Police said the man behind the wheel, 33-year-old James Miller, kept driving down Poplar.
“I was trying to look back, and I saw them coming at a speed," Nolan said. "So at this point, I’m already starting to make my way in another lane."
Nolan said she watched as the ambulance hit a FOX13 Ford Bronco and a Toyota Rav4 at the intersection of Poplar and Perkins.
Police said the ambulance pushed our car into another, where it wound up on its left two wheels.
A video from her cell phone captures moments right after the crash.
Drivers were rushing out of the cars to help the victims.
“The emotions, the tears just started flowing because I was just like, 'Oh, my gosh. Are they OK? Because the car had flipped,” said Nolan.
The FOX13 employee and a woman in another car were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Our coworker was released overnight.
Miller was arrested near the crash scene and faces multiple charges.
