MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call near Melrose High School in Orange Mound on Friday afternoon.
Investigators did not find any victims but came across yet another burnout session.
Parents said the reckless driving happened just feet from the school as students were being dismissed.
As they were picking up their kids from school, parents said they spotted two cars doing donuts in the middle of the street right next to the school. They claim some of the people in the cars were leaning out the windows and waving guns around.
“My son called me and said, ‘Mom, hurry up, grandma has been in an accident,’” one mother said. “I said, ‘What?!’”
Witnesses said the cars kept doing donuts until police arrived, then took off with officers chasing them.
They said the cars came back around to the school and one crashed into two cars, including an elderly woman who was picking up her grandson.
“I got over here, then I got really terrified because there were police, fire department, ambulance on every block over here,” the victim’s daughter said.
Her daughter said the woman is fine but had to wait for her car to get towed. The car that crashed into her lost a wheel and stopped in the middle of the road.
According to police, the driver and passengers got out and ran away, but one of them was caught and arrested.
“It’s the thrill that they get out of it, but this thrill is costing people their lives and their livelihoods and their transportation,” the victim’s daughter said.
FOX13 reports on dangerous driving, flash mobs and burnout sessions all the time but witnesses said they couldn’t believe the drivers were bold enough to do it in front of a school this time. They were just glad no one was seriously injured.
“That’s terrifying to think that you could go to school and something like this could happen and you could lose your life by being hit by a vehicle,” she said.
FOX13 reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools about the situation Friday after business hours but has not yet heard back.
MPD reports the suspect who was arrested was a Collierville man with several felony warrants. Officers are still searching for the others who were involved.
