MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed after shots were fired at Tug's Casual Grill over the weekend.
FOX13's Mandy Hrach spoke to other businesses, who said they are now taking extra precautions.
"I was shocked. Kind of shocked, because this is a good neighborhood, so I wouldn't expect it," Nyeshia Taylor said.
Witnesses told FOX13 that a man pulled into the restaurant parking lot before running inside with a gun.
There is a now a sign on the front door that states the business will be closed until further notice.
"We were coming back on Saturday night. We saw all the lights and police cars, we thought nothing ever happens here. What happened?" a man said.
Erica Humphreys, someone who oversees business operations at Corderlia's Market a few hundred yards from Tug's, said customers hide inside the market during the shooting.
"We closed the doors. Locked down. We turned the lights off, and had everyone go in the office, until it was safe to come out," Humphreys said.
Memphis Police said no charges have been filed in the shooting.
The Cordelia's manager told FOX13 that they will host a meet-and-greet with law enforcement this weekend, so people can express any concerns to the officers.
