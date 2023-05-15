MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after shots were fired at Tug's Casual Grill over the weekend.
FOX13's Mandy Hrach spoke to other businesses, who said they are now taking extra precautions.
"I was shocked. Kind of shocked, because this is a good neighborhood, so I wouldn't expect it," Nyeshia Taylor said.
Witnesses told FOX13 that a man pulled into the restaurant parking lot, before running inside with a gun.
There is a now a sign on the front door, that states the business will be closed until further notice.
"We were coming back on Saturday night. We saw all the lights and police cars, we thought nothing ever happens here. What happened?" a man said.
Erica Humphreys, someone who oversees business operations at Corderlia's Market which is a few hundred yards away from Tug's, said customers hide inside the market during the shooting.
"We closed the doors. Locked down. We turned the lights off, and had everyone go in the office, until it was safe to come out," Humphreys said.
RELATED: Man dead after shots fired inside restaurant in Harbor Town, police say
Memphis Police said no charges have been filed in the shooting.
The Cordelia's manager told FOX13, they will host a meet-and-greet with law enforcement this weekend, so people can express any concerns to the officers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Child dead after shooting near Walker Homes neighborhood, police say
- Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives