MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 50-year-old woman is safe after her daughter told police that she was kidnapped and held for ransom.
Memphis Police said that the daughter of 50-year-old Cynthia Freeze went grocery shopping with her husband and the mother of Freeze's roommate when they were attacked.
The husband was able to get away, according to police, but Freeze did not.
The daughter claimed that she then got a $500 CashApp request for her mother's safe return.
The daughter told police that a man claimed to have taken Freeze to a house on Faxon Avenue and that the man told her to send him the $500 through CashApp or he would release his dogs on Freeze.
Memphis Police searched that home on Faxon Avenue and interviewed the people there but did not find Freeze, MPD said.
Less than five hours later, Memphis Police said that Freeze was safely found.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Search continues for 21-year-old woman who disappeared from Memphis Riverboat
- Federal indictments outline attempt to cover up murder of Tyre Nichols by former MPD officers
- Husband killed wife at Collierville apartments, ran off to Texas before arrest, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives