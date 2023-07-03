MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is behind bars after her involvement in a fight involving a Huey's worker during business hours, according to Memphis Police.
On June 24 at approximately 3 p.m. at a Huey's on Madison Avenue, a shirtless boy came into the restaurant and asked to speak to an employee.
The employee walked over and said he didn't know the boy.
The boy responded by asking the employee to step outside, which is when the worker was beaten by the boy and two former co-workers.
According to an affidavit, the fight continued inside the business; tables were knocked over, and some customers feared for their safety and fled to the back of the restaurant.
During the assault, one of the former employees pulled out a handgun and hit the employee with it several times in the back of the head.
The fight continued until the employee had a seizure, lost consciousness, and suffered abrasions to the forehead, a laceration on the back of the head, and a concussion, police said.
The three left the restaurant in a gray Pontiac but would return a short time later searching for a missing phone, causing panic among customers.
A woman searching for the phone was later identified as Francessca Triplett, while the boy and the other former employee stood inside, blocking the front door.
During the phone search, someone from the group said, "I don't give a f*** about the police. I'll shoot this b**** up," court records showed.
The phone was found, and the three drove off in the same Pontiac, heading south on Tucker Street.
Later on June 28, Francessca Triplett was positively identified in a six-person lineup.
Francessca Triplett was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
