Woman arrested in connection to missing Mississippi man's death

A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of Calvin Holloway, 25, of Mississippi.
Rebecca Allison, 21, has been charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder.
Wednesday, MPD found Holloways’ body in an abandoned field in Whitehaven near Crossfield and Holmes Road. The medical examiner ruled Holloway’s death a homicide.
Memphis Police said Allison was identified as someone present when Holloway was killed.
Officers from the Southaven Police Department tracked Allison to the Southern Inn & Suites located on Stateline Road. Police said she agreed to go to the homicide office in Memphis as part of the investigation.
According to a police affidavit, Allison admitted to investigators she had knowledge of Holloway’s death. She also said she was inside Holloway’s vehicle after he was killed, wiped the vehicle down and eventually abandoned the vehicle at Oakshire Apartments in Memphis.
Allison was taken to Jail East.
She is being held on $10,000 bond.
