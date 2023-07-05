Melissa Rolison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 36-year-old man was gunned down in a shooting Tuesday night.

On July 4 at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office went to an address on Breezy Valley Drive, regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, Emmanuel Manzano, shot.

Manzano was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, where he would later be pronounced dead, officials said.

Deputies arrested and charged 30-year-old Melissa Rolison with second-degree murder.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

