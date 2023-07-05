MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 36-year-old man was gunned down in a shooting Tuesday night.
On July 4 at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office went to an address on Breezy Valley Drive, regarding a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, Emmanuel Manzano, shot.
Manzano was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, where he would later be pronounced dead, officials said.
Deputies arrested and charged 30-year-old Melissa Rolison with second-degree murder.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives