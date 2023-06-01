MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was attacked a popular Memphis park on Wednesday, May 30, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said a woman was assaulted at Overton Park around 12:30 p.m.
The woman told police that she was walking through the park when a man came up behind her and pushed her into the bushes.
The woman screamed and other people at the park began yelling at the man, causing him to run off, police said.
Police said the man was between 5-foot-9 and six-feet tall and had dreads.
The woman told police that he ran off towards East Parkway and Summer Avenue, possibly to the Exxon at the corner.
She was not injured in the assault, according to police.
