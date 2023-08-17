MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Punched, kicked and stomped on by a group at a nightclub in Memphis over the weekend.
Now, the victim is speaking out, calling for the people involved to be prosecuted.
He did not want to show his face on camera but said he was helping out at the club. He claimed the video only tells a fraction of the story. The woman in the video getting attacked has filed a police report.
A Saturday night of great music, dancing, and even better drinks at 616 Club in the Edge District quickly took a turn for the worse for Cyntresia Davis.
"You could have killed me out there. People were telling me I thought you were dead,” said Davis.
Video shows two women pummeling Davis with punches, while she used her hands to protect her head.
The person recording pushed one of the women off of Davis, then a man wearing a tactical vest joined in and begun stomping on her.
"I don't walk around spitting on people," Davis said. "I teach my daughter to have respect for people."
But that is why bouncer Deon Lawson said she was kicked out the club. And the reason he is seen in video stomping on her outside.
"After the spitting, charging and all of the racial slurs, all the name calling, curse words. I defended myself," Lawson said.
Lawson said as a bouncer he helps out wherever he is needed, cleaning up, checking IDs and keeping order.
"I was just covering for that night. I don't work there,” said Lawson. He said he does not know why the two other women fought her.
"There were people out there who saw her spit on me not once, but twice and also charge towards me,” said Lawson.
Davis denies these claims. She said Lawson’s story is a cover for their true motive: $1,200 in cash.
"I was by myself and I had all that money on me and y'all took it. That was the reason for y'all to jump me like that,” Davis said.
Davis said she went to the hospital with fractured ribs and two black eyes as well as other bumps and bruises.
Lawson said he has filed a police report against Davis as well.
