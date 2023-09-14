MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is facing charges after she brought a gun to a police station, court documents showed.
Victorian Butler came in for questioning after a former neighbor said she was making threats to her on August 28.
The woman reported as she was driving as a Lyft driver, she saw a maroon Nissan Altima pull past her. When she saw the tags of the car, she realized that it was her former neighbor, Butler.
The woman said when Butler pulled next to her, she yelled "I knew that was you" and she instantly knew whose voice it was.
She also said that Butler told the woman that she should kill her. The woman told Memphis Police she was in fear of Butler due to the problems she had with her in the past.
On September 6, The woman went to an interview at Tillman Station and was shown a six-person line up to identify Butler.
Days later, both women came back to the stations saying that threats were made by both of them.
The woman told police that she was driving when Butler sped up behind her and went around her at the stop sign, causing the woman to hit Butler's car.
An officer saw video showing that Butler did just that which caused the car accident, records showed.
As the officer read Butler her Miranda right's she admitted to coming in contact with the woman and causing the accident. She told police she wanted an explanation on why the woman was on her street.
Butler also had a Ruger Max-9 9mm that was fully loaded while she was being questioned even though it clearly states on the front door of the police station that firearms are not allowed on the property.
She was charged with assault, weapon prohibited, and reckless driving.
