SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A woman who allegedly committed theft fraud totaling $380,000 from people across 10 states is in jail.
Toni Gibson, 39, was arrested by Shelby County Sheriff officers on May 10.
For six months, Gibson used stolen identities from persons in Ala., Ark., Colo., Ill., Lou., Miss., Okla., Tenn., Texas and Wash. to write fraudulent checks for store merchandise at various home good stores, a court document says.
Gibson was arrested by the SCSO Financial Crimes unit in 2021 for running a similar scam throughout Shelby County in 2020, SCSO says, and sentenced to five years (suspended sentence) in Sept. 2022.
Gibson was found in violation of her suspended sentence on Jan. 23, 2023. Her first new crime was committed in Oct. 15, 2022, in Colorado.
Her case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the report notes.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after he returns fire at car thieves outside of his Shelby County home
- ‘There’s no recourse’: Odometer fraud can ‘tank’ the value of your vehicle
- Beaten on Beale: Man found badly beaten after night at Beale Street club
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives