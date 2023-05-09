MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A car crash early Saturday morning left one woman dead, two other people injured and a family displaced.
The homeowner is calling on city leaders to take action before another person dies.
"You never know when the next one is going to come through,” said Valerie Wright, the homeowner.
For the second time in seven years, a vehicle crashed into her home in Frayser. But this time around not everyone involved walked away. The homeowner and her family is living in a hotel.
The front of the home where she and her daughter sleep is badly damaged.
The windows are now boarded up.
There are bricks scattered on the front yard.
The homeowner said that she hopes this is a wakeup call to city leaders.
“All I heard was tires screeching. It sounded very close,” Wright said.
Screeching tires, the lights go out, then impact.
Wright is trapped in her bedroom.
"Me, my son and my daughter were able to escape through the back,” said Wright. Once outside, Wright and her family saw the force behind the impact, a Jeep Cherokee.
"We saw that the car was flipped upside down. I saw two gentlemen crawl out of the car and he was yelling and screaming, 'My sister! My sister!'” said Wright.
Wright has lived in the 4,000 block of Point Church for three decades.
Reckless driving and speeding an issue for as long as she can remember.
"I'm tired of the cars speeding down my street,” Wright said in 2015.
She was calling on the city to install speed bumps to slow down driver, who had taken out her mailbox dozens of times, driven into her yard and even hit her house.
The FOX13 report pushed city leaders to install speed bumps but Wright said they aren’t enough.
Fast forward seven years later, a car crashed into the home again. But this time someone died.
"We get a reckless driving report every month to see what numbers are to stay ahead of it and pull it down, but it's going to take everyone,” said Rhonda Logan, a Memphis City Councilmember.
Wright said she reached out to Logan twice via email prior to the fatal wreck over the weekend, but received no response.
FOX13 got hold of the councilwoman Tuesday.
"We can't be on top of all the cases in and out through the district, so when they report them to you and you reach out, it brings visibility,” Logan said.
"It's through the grace of God we are still here,” said Wright.
Logan said she said plans to reach out to Wright. She said they will have more concentrated efforts in this area.
For those who would like speed bumps in your neighborhood, here are the requirements:
