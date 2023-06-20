Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information about a hit-and-run collision in the Berclair area.

A woman carrying groceries in the rain was at the corner of Macon and Berclair roads about 8 p.m. on March 1.

It was raining when a car, traveling westbound on Macon, struck her, causing critical injuries.

The car, police say, was likely a Chevy pickup or an SUV. 

It had heavy front-end damage to it.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

