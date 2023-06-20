MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are seeking help with information about a hit-and-run collision in the Berclair area.
A woman carrying groceries in the rain was at the corner of Macon and Berclair roads about 8 p.m. on March 1.
It was raining when a car, traveling westbound on Macon, struck her, causing critical injuries.
The car, police say, was likely a Chevy pickup or an SUV.
It had heavy front-end damage to it.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
