MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is charged for the shooting of a 15-year-old that left him dead in a Hickory Hill neighborhood, according to court documents.

The Memphis Police Department went to a shooting at 3439 Wild Rye Lane and found the 15-year-old near the apartment's pool with a gunshot wound.

He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, police said.

Another victim was shot in the area and they were sent to Baptist East Memorial.

Investigators learned that the 15-year-old was sitting near the pool when a woman approached another victim and started pointing at them.

She accused the person of assaulting one of the woman's family members.

Moments later, the 15-year-old was shot and a third person was also struck by gun fire several times. The third person was sent to St. Francis Hospital, records showed.

Video surveillance showed that nine people in a Infiniti and Dodge Charger came to the pool area.

One man got out of one of the cars while carrying an AR style firearm. Video also showed a female, later identified as Ashantia Dillard, getting out of the Infiniti and approaching one victim while aggressively pointing at him, records showed.

At the same time, the man armed with the AR style rifle is seen pointing at one of the victims as well to confirm that they are the target. The armed man later fired shots at the victim.

While gunfire rang out, he also hit bystanders that were near the pool.

The 15-year-old who was shot sand killed was one of the victims that were hit by gunfire and died.

Ashantia Dillard was the owner of the Infiniti and was later located at a later time by Memphis Police, records showed.

Dillard was interviewed by police and she confirmed that she was the female who arrived at the pool with the gunman and was pointing out a victim, court documents showed.

She is charged with criminal attempt-first degree murder, first degree murder, and aggravated assault.

No bond is set for her at this time.

This story originally reported that the 15-year-old was the victim who was pointed out by the gunman and Dillard. However, he was one of the bystanders who was hit by gunfire.