Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says

COLLIERVILLE Tenn. - A woman is dead, a man seriously injured after a shooting in Collierville, Collierville Police Department (CPD) said.

Officers said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation. 

CPD responded to a shooting call in the area of Fulford Way just before 5:43 p.m., police said.

According to CPD, the suspect fled the scene.

No further information is available.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News