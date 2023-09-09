COLLIERVILLE Tenn. - A woman is dead, a man seriously injured after a shooting in Collierville, Collierville Police Department (CPD) said.
Officers said the shooting appeared to be a domestic situation.
CPD responded to a shooting call in the area of Fulford Way just before 5:43 p.m., police said.
According to CPD, the suspect fled the scene.
No further information is available.
This is an ongoing investigation.
