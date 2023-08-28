MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead and 2 others were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Downtown Memphis, according the to Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street just before 3:00 a.m., MPD said.

According to MPD, three people were taken to Regional One Health.

A woman with a gunshot to the head was located at Pontotoc Avenue and Main Street, police said.

She was taken to ROH in critical condition where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A man was located at Vance Avenue and Main Street and was taken to ROH in critical condition, police said.

Officers said a woman was located at Front Street and Main Street and was taken to ROH in critical condition.

This is only a few weeks after the downtown shooting that resulted in eight people injured and MPD shared their traffic plan made to 'improve public safety' in Downtown Memphis.

MPD advised that the shooting was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

Police urges anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.