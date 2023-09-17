MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - A woman is dead after a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a released statement.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 22 in Marshal County just before 5:15 a.m., officials said.
According to officials, a 2015 GMC Equinox traveled east on Interstate 22 when it collided with a 1992 GMC van that was parked on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 22.
29-year-old Madison Lindley was a passenger in the GMC Equinox and died from her injuries in the crash, officials said.
The driver of the GMC Equinox was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
