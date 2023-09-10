Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

Police Crime Scene Tape WHBQ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Southwest Memphis, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. 

Officers responded to a shooting call on West Fairway just after 1:05 a.m., MPD said. 

A woman was taken to Methodist South Hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said. 

Officers said the suspects left the scene in a gray sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

MPD urges anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News