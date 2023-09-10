MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Southwest Memphis, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
Officers responded to a shooting call on West Fairway just after 1:05 a.m., MPD said.
A woman was taken to Methodist South Hospital in critical condition where she later died, police said.
Officers said the suspects left the scene in a gray sedan.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD urges anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives