WATCH: Woman dead, child injured after shooting in Binghampton, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman is dead and an one-year-old is injured after a shooting near Binghampton according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened near the 100 block of West Red Oaks Drive at an apartment complex around 8:15 p.m.

Police found a child and an adult suffering from a gunshot wound. They were both sent the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of August 27, the one-year-old remains in critical condition

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News