MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman is dead and an one-year-old is injured after a shooting near Binghampton according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MPD said the shooting happened near the 100 block of West Red Oaks Drive at an apartment complex around 8:15 p.m.
Police found a child and an adult suffering from a gunshot wound. They were both sent the hospital in critical condition.
The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
As of August 27, the one-year-old remains in critical condition
This is an ongoing investigation.
