MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman died and a man was sent to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree in South Memphis early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a traffic accident at 1374 S. Parkway at 2 a.m., Memphis Police said.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, Memphis Police said.
The crash was the third deadly accident in the city over the past three days.
