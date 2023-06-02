MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 27-year-old woman died after a crash in North Memphis on Thursday.
Memphis Police (MPD) said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Chelsea Avenue and Merton Street.
Three other people were also injured, police said.
MPD told FOX13 one of the cars involved was on the wrong side of the road but did not confirm the crash was the result of reckless driving. Giant, donut-shaped skid marks could be seen on the road leading up to the point where the cars collided.
The woman who died was the passenger in a 2009 Nissan Altima that was involved in the crash, MPD said.
Both cars had severe front-end damage and deployed airbags. Neighbors heard the collision from inside their homes.
A MPD spokesperson said all four of the people that were in the cars were taken to the hospital and the incident should serve as a reminder to be careful on the roads.
“Kids are out for the summer and they are going to be out doing what kids do, just trying to have fun. We as drivers need to be cautious, “Sgt. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department said. “As you drive the roadways, please use caution. Be alert, stay in your lane, don’t use excessive speed, share the roadway.”
Chelsea Avenue reopened shortly after 9 p.m. MPD has not yet shared the ages of those injured or the extent of their injuries.
