MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was arrested after an argument turned into a knife fight, police said.
Brandy Jerry, 43, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and theft of property $2,500-$10,000.
A call about a wounding was made to Memphis Police from a residence on Hawkeye Street, near Westwood Community Center, on July 2nd.
A man was found injured with several stab wounds when officers arrived.
The man told officers when he arrived at the home a woman he knew was already there, and they began to argue.
The argument escalated into a physical fight over knives, police said.
Jerry stabbed the man, he told police, and then sped away in the man's Ford truck.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition with wounds to his forehead, face, chest, both thighs and arm, court records showed.
He was rushed into surgery.
Jerry called police later from an address on Arkansas Street, saying she had been involved in a dispute at the home on Hawkeye.
Two knives were recovered at the home where Jerry was arrested, police said.
There was no information on Jerry's bond.
