MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is now facing charges after she was involved in a deadly crash, according to court documents.
On Sept. 12, a gray Infiniti G35 driven by Precious A. McNeil was going east on Shelby Drive at a high rate of speed.
A black ford Mustang, driven by a man, was traveling west on Shelby Drive when McNeil came to the intersection at the same high rate of speed resulting in her going towards the opposing westbound lane of traffic on Shelby Drive.
According to court documents, she was trying to avoid hitting another car that was turning left at the intersection.
The front driver side of McNeil's car hit the driver's side of the man's Mustang leaving him severely injured, records showed.
He later died at Regional One Hospital.
McNeil's car was uninsured at the time and her reasoning for driving recklessly was because she was in a rush to get her injured child.
She is facing many charges including reckless driving and vehicular homicide.
She is due in court on Sept. 14.
