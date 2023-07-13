MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "I messed up!”
Those are the words a witness claimed 22-year-old Rodney Wooten said as he barged into his apartment Wednesday.
That witness would soon learn Wooten had allegedly just finished a crime spree that claimed the lives of two people and injured three others.
Only on FOX13, hear from one of the survivors.
Georgette Grandberry is thanking God she is alive and her three young children were not in the car with her when police said Wooten crashed into her car Wednesday at South Perkins Road and American Way.
That crash killed two people who were in the car with Wooten.
"I was going through the intersection of Perkins and American Way. And the next thing I knew, a car was flying past me and knocked the whole front end of my car off,” Grandberry said.
Grandberry later learned police identified the other driver as Wooten. That’s who they said is seen on surveillance video from a nearby gas station running away from the crash.
"The police officer told me one more inch, and I was supposed to be dead, so I am glad I was able to walk away with the few bruises and scars,” said Grandberry.
But not all involved were as fortunate. Two other people in the car police said Wooten was driving died.
"I'm praying for him because I know it messed him up mentally, that he lost two friends,” said Grandberry.
Memphis Police said this all unfolded when an officer spotted people in a vehicle reported stolen. That car sped off and they later learned that the vehicle was used in multiple robberies. Around 12:20 p.m., that driver wrecked and ran away from the scene.
Police said he then carjacked a man sitting in his car on his lunch break in the 2600 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard. They said he then drove that vehicle to an apartment near Mill Branch and Shelby Drive where he was heard saying, “I messed up.”
“All this crime everyone is doing, God is going to judge you by what you are doing,” Grandberry said.
At the time of the wreck, Grandberry said she was on the way to pick up her three kids from daycare.
After the accident, she has no transportation and is concerned she may lose her job while she heals. She has set up this GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
