Police tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was found dead in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

At around 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a person-down call in the 1400 block of Florida, MPD said. 

According to MPD, one female was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said the cause of death is undetermined at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News