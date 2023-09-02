MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another complaint about a Memphis funeral home.
Eight months after her mother died, a Mid-South woman still doesn’t have her mother’s ashes.
“Don’t take your people to Joe Ford,” said Catherine Norman, the daughter.
Dorothea Norman died back in December.
Her daughter Catherine decided to cremate her body at Joe Ford Funeral Home in Memphis.
But nearly a year later, she is still waiting for her mother’s remains.
“He wouldn’t answer the phone," Catherine Norman said. "I went back up there, and he wouldn’t let me in. So yesterday, I went back and they blocked the door from me getting in."
This is the list of charges from the funeral home:
- Basic services of funeral director and staff
- Embalming
- Transfer of remains to funeral home
- Cremation and processing fee
- Six death certificates and four urns
She paid a total of $5,486.45.
Norman said she only got the death certificates three months after her mother died.
“He went out the office and came back with this black box and he said this is your mother cremation with a bow on top and everything. He didn’t try to offer to me,” Norman said.
Norman said the funeral home still has her mother's ashes.
FOX13 stopped by Joe Ford Funeral Home to talk to its director for answers.
He wouldn't talk to us on camera but said we had it all wrong. The issue is the urn is on back order.
"It's like every day I get a call from a family member," Norman said. "They wanna know what's taking so long. It don't bother Joe Ford what we going through."
But the state has disciplined Ford and the funeral home multiple times since 2018.
Customers claimed unprofessional conduct, including not returning calls and making a family wait 5 hours to see their loved one.
Norman said forget about the urn.
She just wants the ashes so her mother can rest in peace next to her late father and sister.
“I just want to get my mom out of there and get what belongs to me," Norman said. "That’s all I want.”
