MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is behind bars for hitting a woman with her vehicle, according to Memphis Police.
On March 25, officers were advised by the victim that she was struck by 33-year-old Shakeita Burnice's 2005 GMC Yukon at 4403 Boeingshire Drive, according to police.
The victim told police that Burnice went to a casino where she became upset due to losing all of her money, police said.
Police said Burnice asked for gas money and when the victim refused, Burnice struck her with her car.
The victim had minor injuries to her right leg, according to police.
Shakeita Burnice was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police said.
Burnice's court date is schedued for July 13.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Retired Memphis Police officer found dead, sources say
- Three injured, including child in car crash near Airport area, police say
- Attorney Ben Crump, family of 21-year-old shot and killed by SCSO deputy to hold news conference
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives