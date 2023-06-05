MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning.
At approximately 12:16 a.m., Memphis Police went to an address on Auburn Road, regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived, there was no shooting victim found.
While at the scene, police found a woman who was struck by a car.
The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
