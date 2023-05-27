MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 44-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car.
At approximayley 1:20 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Baltic Street and Summer Avenue.
A 44-year-old woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the suspected vehicle drove eastbound.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
