MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 44-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car.

At approximayley 1:20 a.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Baltic Street and Summer Avenue.

A 44-year-old woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspected vehicle drove eastbound.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

