BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital after a dog attack.

Blytheville Police went to an address on North Ruddle Road, in regards to a woman attacked by dogs.

The woman was taken to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition.

