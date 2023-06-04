BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital after a dog attack.
Blytheville Police went to an address on North Ruddle Road, in regards to a woman attacked by dogs.
The woman was taken to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition.
