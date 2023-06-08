MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A second person was arrested and charged Thursday in the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of the Oak Court Mall nearly two years ago.
That shooting also critically injured an infant.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Samantha Bowens was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Quante Webb was previously charged with those same offenses in December.
Jayson Hill was shot and killed outside the Oak Court Mall in November 2021 while holding his 9-month-old son, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The baby was shot five times as well and critically injured.
Back in December, Hill's family announced that they're suing the mall for $75 million, claiming the mall was negligent in Hill's death.
