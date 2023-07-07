train/car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A train crashed into a car in East Memphis on Friday evening, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD).

On July 7 around 6:13 p.m., a train struck the vehicle at the intersection of Perkins Road Extended and Southern Avenue, according to MFD. 

MFD said that a woman was transported in noncritical condition to Regional One Health.

No other details were released.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News