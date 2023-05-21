MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash.
On May 20 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Memphis Police went to an address at National Street, near Macon Road, regarding a pedestrian struck.
When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground.
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
The driver involved did not stay at the scene, police said.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
