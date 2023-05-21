WATCH: Woman injured in East Memphis hit-and-run crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash.

On May 20 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Memphis Police went to an address at National Street, near Macon Road, regarding a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

The driver involved did not stay at the scene, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News