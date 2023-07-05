MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A late-night Fourth of July car crash left a woman dead and another hurt, according to police.
On July 4 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Memphis Police went to the scene of a crash near Lamar Avenue and Trezevant Street.
According to MPD, a woman was killed after getting ejected from the vehicle following the crash.
Another woman was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives