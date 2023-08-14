MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local woman is outraged and disgusted after finding maggots in her food at a Midtown Memphis restaurant.
Andrea Ballard and her friends came to Local on The Square for dinner Friday night.
When she received her appetizer, she was shocked to find several critters crawling inside her food.
“So I’m thinking to myself, 'Did you just dig in the trash can to put this on my plate?'” said Andrea Ballard, the customer.
FOX13 obtained Ballard’s cell phone video taken Friday night.
You can see several maggots and gnats inside her loaded fries.
“I saw the cheese moving," Ballard said. "I saw little black bugs so I’m fanning. I’m thinking the gnats are coming from outside. Ok we are sitting near the door, then little white bugs began jumping across my plate."
This was Ballard’s first time at the Local.
After eating a couple of fries and noticing the bugs, she notified the manager.
But wasn’t happy with the way management handled the situation.
“They only compensated for my meal and ignored us for the rest of the night,” Ballard said.
Less than 24 hours later, the Local posted on their Facebook page this statement that reads in part quote:
"The contamination was identified through rigorous internal checks, reflecting the restaurant’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety. We would like to acknowledge the contaminated food items were well within their expiration date.
We identified the customer who had been served the contaminated food and management proactively reached out to them offering our apologies and any necessary assistance."
However, Ballard said the manager has not reached out to her since the incident occurred.
“It was a night of terror," she said. "It took me two good days to get my thoughts together. Stop the lies and take accountability."
Customers are still coming to the restaurant to eat because they are currently open.
FOX13 spoke to the Local’s management team. They said they isolated the contaminated food and conducting a full investigation.
On Monday night, the restaurant's owner provided the following statement:
“The product was delivered to us from our food provider sealed in its factory packaging and within its expiration date. It was refrigerated and factory sealed at the proper temperature and on the line that evening during the dinner shift. Within some of the crumbles of blue cheese, there was larva. This would've been undetectable unless we went through and started breaking open crumbles of blue cheese individually, which is obviously not standard procedure, until now, however. It's terribly unfortunate that the product made it to a table. When brought to our attention, we took steps immediately to rectify the issue. Our distributor was notified immediately so no other product could be sold and they could begin their protocol inspecting stock and making recalls if needed. We are meeting with the distributor today in hopes of further understanding how this happened. Thank you very much for your time and support.”
