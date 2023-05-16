MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is facing child abuse charges after intentionally ramming her vehicle into another car, that had 2 small children inside.
On May 5, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault involving a motor vehicle at a Marathon gas station on Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard.
A woman was selling government phones on the empty parking lot.
During a sale, another woman, Nekesta Townsel, drove her Chevy Transverse onto the lot, before ramming the vehicle into the seller and pinned her against another car, police said.
After ramming into the woman, Townsel looked to the other woman from the sale, and told her to get her kids out of the vehicle.
Townsell later used the Chevy to strike into the woman's Dodge Charger, with 9 and 6-year-old girls inside.
The hit caused both kids to jump out the passenger side of the Charger.
The 9-year-old had a swollen eye, and the 6-year-old had hurt their ankle, officials said.
The woman pinned to the vehicle was also taken to the emergency room.
Nekesta Townsel was arrested and charged 3 counts of aggravated assault, and 2 counts of child abuse and neglect.
Townsel has a court date scheduled on May 17.
