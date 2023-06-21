MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Amy Lee Ann Rogers has been sentenced to 20 years for the death of infant Brynlee Hastings in 2020, officials said.
On June 16, Rogers pleaded guilty of negligence manslaughter in the death of nine week old Brynlee who suffered from a brain injury due to deprivation of oxygen to her brain, according to officials.
Rogers was sentenced to 20 years and will serve 7 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a charge of manslaughter, according to Lafayette County Circuit Court.
Lafayette County Circuit Court suspended 13 years of Rogers sentence, reduced from felony murder.
