MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 56-year-old woman was sentenced to a year in prison for student loan fraud at the University of Memphis.
According to United States Attorney Ritz and information presented in court, between 2017 and 2021, Kelli Pollard made false statements and submitted false and forged documents to the University of Memphis to qualify for $94,299 in student loans.
United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Pollard to one year and one day in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
She was also ordered to pay restitution to the United States Department of Education.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom of girl charged with deaths of Fayette-Ware students dies
- 15-year-old boy killed by former officer who caught teen at home with his daughter, family says
- Woman uses stolen identity to buy BMW, Mercedes, Audi, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives