MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is seriously hurt after being shot near a shopping center in a Parkway Village shopping plaza, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Memphis Police said the woman was dropped off at a nearby firehouse on Knight Arnold after being shot.
She was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call 901-528-CASH with tips.
