Police light

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is seriously hurt after being shot near a shopping center in a Parkway Village shopping plaza, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said the woman was dropped off at a nearby firehouse on Knight Arnold after being shot.

She was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News