MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Woman seriously injured after shooting, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
At around 12:42 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at East Fernwood and Florida, police said.
MPD located a woman at the scene.
The 43-year-old woman was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, police said.
According to MPD, the woman knew the suspect.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrive, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
